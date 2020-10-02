PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in investigating several fatal hit-and-run crashes that have been reported across the state over the past eight months.

These crashes occurred between February 29 and September 27 in Baltimore Howard and Prince George’s counties. None of these cases are believed to be connected, police said.

The most recent happened between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m. on September 27 in Howard County on southbound I-95 near Route 100.

Troopers are also continuing to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed one person and injured another on August 12 in Baltimore County.

Police said it happened shortly after 4:20 a.m. in the center lane of the inner loop on Interstate 695 between I-95 and Philadelphia Road in Rosedale.

On March 1, a 74-year-old man was fatally struck on southbound Route 4 at Old Marlboro Pike in Forestville.

Finally, troopers are still searching for the driver 2018/19 silver Nissan Altima, wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that occurred early in the morning on February 29 along I-495 at northbound I-95 in College Park.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

Callers may remain anonymous in all four of these cases.