By CBS Baltimore Staff
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The volunteer work of a Virginia teen delivering equipment to rural hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic has now attracted the attention of President Donald Trump.

TJ Kim, a sophomore at Landon School in Bethesda and an aspiring pilot, created Operation Supplies Over the Skies earlier this year as a way to deliver medical supplies to hospitals in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia while he also gets his training hours in toward his pilot’s license.

Kim was recently honored at the White House in a ceremony with the president.

He summed it up in one word: amazing.

As of September, Kim has completed 17 missions and delivered 58,000 items to hospitals in need.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

