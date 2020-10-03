BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens rookie wider receiver Devin Duvernay showcased his speed when he returned a kickoff 93-yards for a touchdown on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Duvernay’s kickoff return for a touchdown was the first for any team in the 2020 NFL season.

Ultimately, Duvernay’s touchdown return was not enough, as the Ravens fell to the Chiefs 34-20.

Duvernay spoke to the media Friday about the special moment.

“It was definitely a confidence booster,” Duvernay said. “Not that I was lacking any, but it was fun to do. Happy I got the chance and opportunity to return one. It was me just trying to take advantage of my opportunities.”

Duvernay also said that head coach John Harbaugh told him before the game that he could see him making a big play and having an impact on the game.

“The fact he called it was pretty special,” Duvernay said.

It’s no secret that Duvernay can get the job done on special teams. But can the Ravens find a way to incorporate him into their already loaded offense? The answer should be simple: Yes.

In his first three games as a pro, Duvernay has four receptions for 38 yards. His longest reception was for 19 yards.

Duvernay, who played all four years of his collegiate ball at Texas, played in all 52 games and made 30 starts.

Known for his ability to make big plays, Duvernay was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and was honorable mention as Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Over the course of his career at Texas, Duvernay had 176 receptions, over 2,400 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said this week that a larger role may be awaiting Duvernay.

Harbaugh said Duvernay is progressing well even though he lost practice time during the offseason amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ravens take on The Washington Football team at 1 p.m. on Sunday, October 4.