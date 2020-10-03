Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in an overnight shooting in east Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2400 block of East Preston Street around 1:17 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives have not released a potential motive or any suspect information in this fatal shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
