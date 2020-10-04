CORONAVIRUS LATEST471 New Cases Reported As Positivity Rate Is Back Over 3%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMCBS Sunday Night Movies : Old School
    11:32 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:07 AMNCIS
    01:07 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:07 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Baltimore earlier Sunday night.

Patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Dundalk Avenue for a shooting at around 6:03 p.m.

When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply