Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in southeast Baltimore earlier Sunday night.
Patrol officers responded to the 1000 block of Dundalk Avenue for a shooting at around 6:03 p.m.
When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest and head.
Medics took the victim to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.