BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man in the homicide of a Baltimore man earlier in July.
Ky’Sean Hammond,14, and Tyron Taylor, 18, are charged with first-degree murder.
Police said the homicide happened in the 800 block of Low Street on July 17, when they were called to assist the fire department.
The man, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Betts, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene early that morning.
