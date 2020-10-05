Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City School parents can still take part in Back to School Night, but this year will look a little different than those past.
The event invites all City School students and their families. They can join in through City Schools social media channels Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
There will be activities, remote learning tips, toolkits, instructional videos and online resources.
Families should join at the times below:
- 5-6 p.m. – Pre-k to 5th grade
- 6-7 p.m. – 6th-12th grade
- 7-8 p.m. – A special You(th)Up Next session for high school students.
