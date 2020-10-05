THURMONT, Md. (WJZ) — Officials are searching for the owners of a dog that attacked a child at Catoctin Mountain Park Friday afternoon.
The park posted on Facebook the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near the Hog Rock parking area. Officials said a man and woman in ther 40s were walking two dogs, a pit bull and a brown and white spaniel, along the yellow trail heading toward Blue Ridge Summit when the pit bull attacked the child as they passed.
The dogs’ owners reportedly did not give the victim’s family their names or information or stop and help the child. The child was treated at an area hospital and will likely need rabies treatment unless the owners are found, park officials said.
Anyone with information should contact park dispatch at 866-677-6677.