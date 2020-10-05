Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Monday that Len Foxwell will no longer serve as chief of staff and will separate from the agency at the end of the month.
“Comptroller Franchot thanks Mr. Foxwell for his 12 years of dedicated service and contributions to the Comptroller’s Office and the State of Maryland, and wishes him the best in his future endeavors,” his office said in a statement.
Emmanuel Welsh will assume the role of of acting chief of staff. He’s served as deputy chief of staff since 2016.