Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Deer mating season is around the corner and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is warning motorists to be on the lookout for these large animals as search for their mates.
DNR said other wildlife will also be on the move as they search for food ahead of the winter months.
“Deer significantly increase their daily movements in search of mates during the mid-October through November breeding season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Unfortunately, this increase results in more interactions with motorists on Maryland’s roads. Drivers should be especially alert from dusk to dawn when these animals are most active.”
DNR urge motorists to:
- Be particularly attentive in the early morning and evening periods.
- Gradually brake to avoid hitting a deer; do not swerve as this may cause you to lose control of your vehicle.
- Slow down if a deer crosses the road ahead. Deer often travel in groups and others may be nearby.
- Stay alert and slow down in areas where deer crossing signs are posted. These indicate locations of frequent deer activity.
- Watch the shoulder of the road. Be alert for deer standing along the shoulder, as they may suddenly move onto the road. Slow down and sound your horn to scare them away.