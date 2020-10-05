CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old man from Washington D.C. was charged in the February homicide of Stanley Gaskins Jr. in Prince George’s County.
County detectives arrested Gerald Edwards of the 1900 block of Lawrence Street on Friday and charged him with first- and second-degree murder and other related charges.
Gaskins, who is also 52 and from DC, was found dead in the 7400 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road in Clinton around 1:05 a.m. on February 22, 2020. He and another victim had gunshot wounds to their bodies. The second victim survived.
Edwards confessed to police he shot the victims during an argument.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0010499.