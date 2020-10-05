CORONAVIRUS LATESTPresident Trump Returns To White House After 3 Days At Walter Reed
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and two men were injured in shootings in Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.

The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Bonview Avenue. Police said officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Seven minutes later, officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Kloman Street. When they arrived, they reportedly found a man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.

Due to his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Whistler Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found a man unconscious with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply