BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and two men were injured in shootings in Baltimore Monday evening, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of Bonview Avenue. Police said officers found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Seven minutes later, officers were called to a shooting in the 2200 block of Kloman Street. When they arrived, they reportedly found a man unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds.
Due to his injuries, homicide detectives were called to the scene.
Both men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Whistler Avenue. When they arrived, police said they found a man unconscious with gunshot wounds.
The man died at the scene.
Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.