BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new health care clinic opened at My Brother’s Keeper in west Baltimore Monday to help those in need get access to medical treatment.
The clinic is thanks in part to partnerships with Catholic Charities and Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. It will offer adult primary care, specialist referral services and prescription services.
The expansion is in addition to the services it already provides in diet and nutrition counseling, mental and behavioral health care and cardiovascular care.
Archbishop William Lori blessed the new clinic after a ribbon-cutting.