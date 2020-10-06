TOWSON (WJZ) — Former Ravens wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones will be the new wide receivers coach of the Calvert Hall football team, the school’s head coach Josh Ward announced Tuesday.
“Coach Josh Ward ’04 and @CHCTouchdown have announced Jacoby Jones as the team’s wide receivers coach. Welcome to The Hall Coach!,” the school tweeted.
Coach Josh Ward ‘04 and @CHCTouchdown have announced Jacoby Jones as the team’s wide receivers coach. Welcome to The Hall, Coach! pic.twitter.com/k1acFeGQhD
— Calvert Hall College (@calverthall) October 6, 2020
Jones played in the NFL nine years, including three in Baltimore.
He made the famous “Mile High Miracle” catch in Denver against the Broncos in the 2012 AFC Divisional Round.
Joe Flacco hit Jones for a touchdown with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter to tie the game and force overtime. The Ravens went on to win the game 38-35 in front of a stunned Broncos team and fanbase.
The Ravens went on to defeat the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, before winning Super Bowl XLVII against the San Francisco 49ers.
In his Ravens career, Jones had 76 catches for 992 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a big part of the Ravens’ special team’s unit.