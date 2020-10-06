BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County really likes their trails. No, we’re not talking about hiking trails.
After the success of the summer snowball trail where the county laid out some of the best spots for an icy treat, they have something new and perfect for fall.
Visit Harford County’s new libation trail features brews, wines and spirits from 10 different places across the county.
Besides locally crafted drinks, expect good vibes, too. Many locations are offering music, games, food trucks and more.
“We’re about 30 minutes north of Baltimore, so it’s a really short drive but when you leave that area you feel like you’re in the country,” said co-owner of Double Groove Brewing Beth Rhudy.
Double Groove Brewing, who just opened their doors in January, is hoping the trail introduces them new customers.
“We feel a collaboration with the breweries, wineries and distilleries in Harford County,” said co-owner Craig Willig. “So having a link between all of those facilities it’s going to be invaluable,”
Whether you prefer wine, beer or whiskey, to plan your trip just head to visitharford.com.
This story was originally published on September 29, 2020.