BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for the robbery of a gas station owner in Owings Mills.
Levon Verian Butts, 29, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
According to his guilty plea, on January 16, 2018, Butts and two co-conspirators robbed the owner of a gas station in the 10000 block of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.
Baltimore County Police officers responded to the gas station and recovered some of the money that had been dropped by one of the co-conspirators and a .22-caliber handgun.
The sentence was imposed on Friday, October 2, 2020. Butts has been detained since his arrest.