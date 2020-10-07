GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting that also saw a projectile fly into a nearby home in Glen Burnie Tuesday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Heritage Hills Drive and Lamplighter Ridge. Multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots in the area, and one person reported a projectile went into a home in the 6000 block of Polk Circle, police said.
When officers arrived, they found the projectile, which may have been a stray round from the shooting, had gone through the home’s upstairs front window and through two doors before lodging in an appliance. Officials said no one in the home was hurt.
While they searched the scene, they got a report of a walk-in shooting victim at a nearby hospital. Police said the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his rear torso, was in a vehicle that was on Polk Circle near Heritage Hills Drive when he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.