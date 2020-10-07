WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday in a 2019 home invasion in Carroll County, the county’s state’s attorney’s office said.
Michael Crosby pleaded guilty to charges of home invasion and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended on the home invasion charge and 10 years in prison, all of which was suspended, on the armed robbery charge.
He will spend five years on supervised probation following his release, the state’s attorney’s office said.
Officials said Crosby and another person broke into the home on Fairmont Road on December 29 and tied up the victim before stealing guns, money and a vehicle. They were arrested in Baltimore County following a short police chase.