By Mark Viviano
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Cincinnati Bengals come to town Sunday with quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman as the best college football player last year.

He’s off to a strong start his rookie year, including three straight games throwing for 300 yards or more.

The number-one overall draft pick by the Bengals, Burrow played at Louisiana State where he was a teammate of Ravens rookie linebacker Patrick Queen.

Queen gave his read on the QB during a press conference Wednesday.

“He’s going to try to stay in the pocket and try to throw the ball,” Queen said. “He’s going to take a hit and keep playing. So, I just look at it like, as many times as we can hit him, hit him and try to get back to him and get some pressure on him because he’s going to stay in there. He’s a great competitor.”

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is slated for 1 p.m.

