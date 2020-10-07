BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A popular pie and coffee vendor at local farmers markets has a new storefront in Patterson Park.

Max Reims opened Pie Time’s shop for the first time Wednesday with a limited menu of pies that sold out without several hours of opening.

“We were sold out of pies around 11:30 a.m.,” Reims said.

For now, Pie Time will only be open on Wednesdays from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3101 E Baltimore Street. They will use their new commercial kitchen to bake pies to sell at the shop and at farmers markets.

Reims said they will expand hours in 2021 and add more staff at that point as well.

Pie Time opened as a vendor at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar under the JFX in 2015. They then expanded to a mobile espresso cart in 2016.

Reims, who lives in Patterson Park, said he excited to open the storefront in his Baltimore neighborhood.

“Patterson Park is the coolest neighborhood in Baltimore,” he said. “The reason being is that we’ve got big, beautiful green space.”

Reims said the diversity of the neighborhood both racially and economically is attracting to business owners as well.

“Great people are moving here,” he added.

Pie Time offers both sweet and savory pies, cold brew, coffee and lattes.

Reims said he uses seasonable fruits and vegetables from local farms as ingredients in the pies.

Their menu Wednesday included the popular vegan ratatouille savory pie as well as peach and chipotle pulled pork and a beef carbonnade. Sweet pies include a honey peach, apple almond, old fashion apple, caramel pumpkin, sweet potato and Louisiana lemon tart.

Reims is looking forward to when Pie Time can be used as a community gathering space.

He said he “mourned” that a bit opening during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re craving pie on the weekend, you can find them at the Waverly Farmers Market on Saturday and the the JFK market on Sunday.