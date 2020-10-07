BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man was arrested and charged Monday in an alleged road rage shooting on Interstate 95 last month.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers responded to a report of a shooting on southbound I-95 south of the Fort McHenry Tunnel around 7:50 p.m. on September 12. The victim, who was driving a Saturn sedan, told police that the driver for a silver Acura began to tailgate her near the toll plaza. She said the Acura driver then followed her through the tunnel and pulled up next to her. That’s when he lowered his passenger side window and pulled out a black handgun and fired at her car.
Neither the victim nor her car were struck.
During the investigation, MDTA Police detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.
On Oct. 5, officers with the Baltimore Police Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Sterlin Harrison and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent and felony crime.
He was taken to Baltimore Central Booking & Intake Center.
Detectives ask anyone with information on this investigation to contact the MDTA Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 410-537-6700.
MDTA police said victims of road rage should:
- Move out of the other vehicle’s way. Try to let it pass your vehicle.
- Ignore the other driver. Keep your windows up and do not engage.
- If another driver is following you, drive to a populated location or a police station.
- Do not stop your vehicle. If stopped because of traffic or a crash, lock your doors and stay in your
vehicle.
- Call 911. If traveling an MDTA roadway, MDTA Police Dispatch can be contacted directly at 410-
537-7911.
