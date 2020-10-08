CARNEY, Md. (WJZ) — A 92-year-old man was killed in a crash in Carney on Thursday morning, according to Baltimore County Police.
Police responded to the crash at Avondale Roade and 6th Avenue just after 10 a.m.
Police said a 2011 Nissan Versa traveling north on Avondale Road struck the curb, ran into a street sign and hit a BGE pole.
During the collision, the BGE pole broke and fell over, striking the roof of a 2018 Isuzu box truck, also traveling on Avondale Road. The driver of the box truck did not report any injuries.
The Driver of the Nissan, Mahmoud Abdel Karim Abbasi, 92, of the 9300 block of Thornwood Drive, was taken to Franklin Square Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Baltimore County Crash Team is continuing its investigation to determine the cause of this fatal crash.