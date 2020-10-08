CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Naval Academy announced its updated schedule for the spring semester Thursday.

The academy will lengthen winter break, eliminating any typical spring break for the academic year.

Spring classes will now begin January 19, 2021.

The academy said in a press release Thursday the late start will facilitate a “phased return of the Brigade of Midshipmen” in early January and help with the travel restriction requirements.

They also added a three-day weekend to the schedule on April 5.

Spring term classes will now end May 5. Commissioning Week will begin right after final exams. Graduation and commissioning will be May 28, 2021.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

