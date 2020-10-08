ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday $3.4 million in Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant awards for local projects that support efforts to reduce crime in Maryland.
Half of the funding will be allocated to the Maryland Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs, led by the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore, for the expansion of Clubs in areas identified through the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network initiative.
“Keeping our citizens and communities safe has been a top priority of our administration since day one,” Gov. Hogan said. “In addition to funding to help reduce crime in Maryland, this critical investment for the Boys & Girls Clubs will ensure that our young people have access to safe after-school learning environments and programs that encourage opportunities and growth.”
The $1.7 million awarded to the Maryland Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs will benefit an estimated 5,000 young people in Maryland, by supporting evidence-based and evidence-informed youth development programs at nearly 40 Club locations.
The funding will also support expanded services, including virtual and mobile programming developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, new Club locations, and the delivery of youth development programs in multiple jurisdictions across Maryland.