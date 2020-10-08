ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections announced Thursday the ballot counting schedule, as well as the availability of a webpage that will allow voters to see daily updates on the number of mail-in ballots that have been received across the state.

While canvassing of ballots – which includes the opening and counting of ballots – could begin on October 1, results of ongoing canvassing will be embargoed until vote centers close on Election Day, November 3.

After vote centers close on Election Day, results from early voting and results from mail-in ballots counted up to Election Day will be released. In subsequent hours on Election Night, results from in-person Election Day voting will be released.

The Maryland State Board of Elections said that, because the general election in Maryland is being conducted primarily by mail, a complete count of voters will not be available on Election Day.

After Election Day, updated results will be released each day that ballots are counted. Not all counties may count ballots every day, but updates will be provided every day that ballots are counted. Counting of provisional ballots will start on the second Thursday after the election. These results will be announced when they are counted.

Daily updates of sent and returned mail-in ballots are available here under the “2020 Presidential General Election Reports” heading. Results are updated in both PDF and Excel format and are broken out by various categories for public review.