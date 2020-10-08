BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert Hur announced Wednesday over $1 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants to improve services for crime victims in Maryland.
The grants, awarded by the Department’s Office of Justice Programs, are part of over $144 million distributed nationwide to enhance the response to victims of crime throughout the United States.
“These grants will be used to provide services to children and youth in Maryland who are victims of crime as a result of the drug addiction crisis, and to assist Maryland jurisdictions to implement the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, which is designed to prevent children from becoming victims by identifying and registering those who have sexually abused a minor in the past. We must do all we can to heal and protect our children,” Hur said.
The awards made to organizations in Maryland will advance the use of technology, improve community preparedness and law enforcement training, and provide emergency and transitional shelter to assist victims of crime.
Programs will also support victims of child abuse and fund research projects related to perpetrators and victims of elder abuse.