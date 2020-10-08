CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Down, Over 700 Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Unemployment insurance claims in Maryland nearly doubled in just one week, according to new data released by the state’s Department of Labor.

According to the state, 30,060 unemployment claims were made the week ending on October 3. The previous week there were 15,444 claims filed — nearly half.

A breakdown of the claims by county:

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – OCtober 3, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 106 63 2 113 12
Anne Arundel 571 299 9 1,187 62
Baltimore City 1,117 617 17 1,574 137
Baltimore County 1,616 996 15 2,086 158
Calvert 122 85 0 128 10
Caroline 59 26 0 36 1
Carroll 142 71 2 282 11
Cecil 112 95 1 99 6
Charles 152 111 2 320 20
Dorchester 46 38 0 66 5
Frederick 218 118 4 458 19
Garrett 34 21 0 37 3
Harford 242 137 6 482 34
Howard 282 128 2 573 35
Kent 37 13 0 32 2
Montgomery 949 543 15 1,763 108
Non – Maryland 1,289 849 6 770 70
Prince George’s 1,931 1,379 18 1,761 128
Queen Anne’s 29 10 0 96 4
Somerset 48 40 2 33 3
St. Mary’s 76 37 1 97 7
Talbot 29 15 0 53 7
Unknown 552 102 1 196 26
Washington 245 142 2 263 19
Wicomico 182 85 3 184 16
Worcester 110 37 3 98 17
Totals by Type: 10,296 6,057 111 12,787 920
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,296
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 19,764
Total New UI Claims: 30,060

