ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Unemployment insurance claims in Maryland nearly doubled in just one week, according to new data released by the state’s Department of Labor.
According to the state, 30,060 unemployment claims were made the week ending on October 3. The previous week there were 15,444 claims filed — nearly half.
A breakdown of the claims by county:
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – OCtober 3, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|106
|63
|2
|113
|12
|Anne Arundel
|571
|299
|9
|1,187
|62
|Baltimore City
|1,117
|617
|17
|1,574
|137
|Baltimore County
|1,616
|996
|15
|2,086
|158
|Calvert
|122
|85
|0
|128
|10
|Caroline
|59
|26
|0
|36
|1
|Carroll
|142
|71
|2
|282
|11
|Cecil
|112
|95
|1
|99
|6
|Charles
|152
|111
|2
|320
|20
|Dorchester
|46
|38
|0
|66
|5
|Frederick
|218
|118
|4
|458
|19
|Garrett
|34
|21
|0
|37
|3
|Harford
|242
|137
|6
|482
|34
|Howard
|282
|128
|2
|573
|35
|Kent
|37
|13
|0
|32
|2
|Montgomery
|949
|543
|15
|1,763
|108
|Non – Maryland
|1,289
|849
|6
|770
|70
|Prince George’s
|1,931
|1,379
|18
|1,761
|128
|Queen Anne’s
|29
|10
|0
|96
|4
|Somerset
|48
|40
|2
|33
|3
|St. Mary’s
|76
|37
|1
|97
|7
|Talbot
|29
|15
|0
|53
|7
|Unknown
|552
|102
|1
|196
|26
|Washington
|245
|142
|2
|263
|19
|Wicomico
|182
|85
|3
|184
|16
|Worcester
|110
|37
|3
|98
|17
|Totals by Type:
|10,296
|6,057
|111
|12,787
|920
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,296
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|19,764
|Total New UI Claims:
|30,060
