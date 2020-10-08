BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo will light up Baltimore with colorful holiday Zoo Lights this holiday season.
From November 20 through January 3, twinkling lights will be up in the shape of zoo animals with more than 50 light displays.
“This is a new twist on an event that hasn’t been held here at the Zoo for many, many years,” stated Kirby Fowler, president & CEO of the Zoo. “We are very excited to bring Zoo Lights back to the Baltimore community, offering separate evenings to walk or drive through the holiday light displays here on grounds. We are very grateful to Weis Markets for their support of this event which hopefully will become a holiday tradition.”
The event will run Wednesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with extended weekend hours of 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. People can experience it from their cars Wednesday, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.
It starts at Eagle Gate and goes down Buffalo Yard Road.
Tickets are $45 for the drive-thru experience and $20 for the walk-thru experience; advanced timed ticket purchase is required. Members receive a $5 discount on each ticket purchased.
Zoo Lights will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
You can learn more information or reserve tickets here.