Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were shot in East Baltimore Friday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 800 block of North Milton Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 38-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and a 39-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The men were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Eastern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.