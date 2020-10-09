Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An MDOT MTA police officer was assaulted Friday at the Upton Metro Station, according to officials.
The officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, officials said.
Officials released a picture of the person of interest in this case.
MDOT MTA Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone who witnessed this incident is encouraged to call MDOT MTA Police at 410-454-7720.
