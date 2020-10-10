Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Essex Friday night.
Police were called to the 500 block of Welbrook Road around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Medics also responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Zeshaan Ali Toppa, of the 300 block of Leeanne Road.
Detectives are still trying to determine what lead to the fatal shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact police by calling 410-307-2020 or by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
