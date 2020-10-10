Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy sailing team got quite the surprise Friday afternoon!
Singer Jimmy Buffett stopped by the team’s practice for an impromptu mini-concert!
Navy Sailing posted on Facebook Friday:
“Fins to the left, fins to the right! Guess who popped in for practice this week!? Huge thanks to Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers for an impromptu mini-concert as we started practice. #GONAVY #BeatArmy.”
Buffett was spotted at the Chesapeake Inn Restaurant and Marina in Cecil County recently.
According to Buffett’s Instagram story, he also spent last Sunday in Havre de Grace.