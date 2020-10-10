Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Saturday morning.
An officer was on patrol in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. when they heard the sound of gunfire.
The officer began canvassing the area and found a man in the 3100 block of Spaulding Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to an area hospital by medics and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.