MARION STATION, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a three-alarm house fire that broke out in Somerset County overnight.
The fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of Quindocqua Road in Marion Station, according to investigators.
It took crews about an hour to control.
The fire caused $6,000 worth of damage, investigators said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office at (410) 713-3780.