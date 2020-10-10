CORONAVIRUS IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Drop; 130.7K Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MARION STATION, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of a three-alarm house fire that broke out in Somerset County overnight.

The fire happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of Quindocqua Road in Marion Station, according to investigators.

It took crews about an hour to control.

The fire caused $6,000 worth of damage, investigators said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy State Fire Marshals at the Lower Eastern Regional Office at (410) 713-3780.

