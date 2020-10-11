WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a dirt bike crash in Westminster that left a woman dead and two men seriously injured Saturday night.
Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Fire/Rescue personnel responded at around 8:13 p.m. to the area of the 3300 block of Murkle Road, west of Rt 97, for a motor vehicle collision involving two 2016 Yamaha dirt bikes.
Officials learned a 24-year-old man was driving one of the dirt bikes with a 22-year-old woman as his passenger. The second dirt bike was driven by a 24-year-old man alone.
Both dirt bikes were on Murkle Road when they collided, with none of them wearing helmets.
The two dirt bike drivers were taken by Maryland State Police Helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries. The passenger was taken to Carroll Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.
Police identified her as Sky Danee Campbell, from Baltimore.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is continuing the investigation. Charges, if applicable, will be determined based on the conclusion of the investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Corporal Vanik at 410-386-5900 or tvanik@carrollcountymd.gov.