BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is one of the most well-known names in football these days, so fans had a right to be a little confused when they didn’t hear his name during a large part of the Ravens vs. Bengals matchup Sunday.
CBS play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel repeatedly called Jackson “Murray” while the quarterback was on the field during the game.
He later confirmed he had accidentally referred to Jackson as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
With about six minutes left to go in the game, Gumbel addressed the slip-up, saying “for some unearthly reason I referred to Lamar Jackson as Kyler Murray a couple of times today, I got to apologize to Lamar, I got to apologize to Kyler, I got to apologize to their fans.”
Why in the world does Greg Gumbel keep calling our QB Murray??? That’s Lamar Jackson to you, sir. @Ravens
— Caroline M. Wernecke (@CaroWernecke) October 11, 2020
Would someone tell #GregGumbel that the #Ravens QB is #LamarJackson, not Kyler Murray. @nfl @NFLonCBS
— Señor Awesome (@MrMaine410) October 11, 2020
His fellow CBS announcer Rich Gannon attempted to say how similar the two quarterbacks are in their playing style, to which Gumbel responded “that’s not going to save me.”