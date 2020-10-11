CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson is one of the most well-known names in football these days, so fans had a right to be a little confused when they didn’t hear his name during a large part of the Ravens vs. Bengals matchup Sunday.

CBS play-by-play announcer Greg Gumbel repeatedly called Jackson “Murray” while the quarterback was on the field during the game.

He later confirmed he had accidentally referred to Jackson as Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

With about six minutes left to go in the game, Gumbel addressed the slip-up, saying “for some unearthly reason I referred to Lamar Jackson as Kyler Murray a couple of times today, I got to apologize to Lamar, I got to apologize to Kyler, I got to apologize to their fans.”

His fellow CBS announcer Rich Gannon attempted to say how similar the two quarterbacks are in their playing style, to which Gumbel responded “that’s not going to save me.”

