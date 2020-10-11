Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It looks like Otaro Alaka’s season has come to an end.
Coach John Harbaugh said in a post-game interview Sunday that Alaka suffered a knee injury and is unlikely to return this season.
“Left the game, didn’t return, looks like- looks bad- looks like he’ll be out for the year so we’re very disappointed about that,” Harbaugh said.
"It looks like we lost Otaro Alaka for the year. Really disappointed for him, he was playing really well." pic.twitter.com/XwDFNRWy3Y
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 11, 2020
Alaka recorded one tackle before he left the field.
Read more about Alaka’s injury with CBS Sports.