CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Increases; As Cases Surpass 131K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PM60 Minutes Presents
    9:30 PMCBS Sunday Night Movies "Clueless"
    11:32 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:07 AMNCIS
    01:07 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Maryland, Maryland News, NFL, Otaro Alaka, Ravens, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It looks like Otaro Alaka’s season has come to an end.

Coach John Harbaugh said in a post-game interview Sunday that Alaka suffered a knee injury and is unlikely to return this season.

“Left the game, didn’t return, looks like- looks bad- looks like he’ll be out for the year so we’re very disappointed about that,” Harbaugh said.

Alaka recorded one tackle before he left the field.

Read more about Alaka’s injury with CBS Sports.

Comments

Leave a Reply