BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Patrick Queen came face to face with his former teammate Joe Burrow on Sunday- and came out on top.
With nine tackles, one sack and a forced fumble TD against his former LSU teammate, the Ravens took down the Bengals 27-3.
“We just came out, we knew how to get after Joe, Joe’s a great quarterback, he’s been putting up numbers since he started the season,” Queen said in an interview with CBS Sports. “So we just prepared to get after him, and that’s what the plan was and that’s what we did.”
The strength of this team’s defense? Staying together, Queen says.
“We don’t back down, we had a tough loss a few weeks ago and we just bounced back. Every day we come in and work,” he said.
