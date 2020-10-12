GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after police said they opened fire on an empty house and fled police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Maple Lane NW in Glen Burnie for a shooting at around 4:14 a.m. The victims reported that the two men came to the home before the shooting asking for a woman who does not live at the home.

The victim said “there isn’t anyone by that name living here,” and the men walked away. The victim said the men returned again asking for the same woman, demanding to see her.

The victims repeated that the person did not live there and closed the door. At that time, the suspects fired one shot through the door and fled to their vehicle.

While in the car, they fired several more shots into the home while they left the area. No one in the home was injured.

Police found a vehicle matching the suspects’ description and initiated a traffic stop. The suspects did not stop, however, and during a pursuit the vehicle struck a curb, rendering it inoperable, police said.

Police apprehended the driver, identified as 43-year-old Matthew Ashby Tobin, while the passenger, 19-year-old Seth Ian Campbell, ran away but was quickly arrested a short distance away.

The officers found a loaded Glock handgun on him. A loaded AR-15 rifle was found in the vehicle along with an Airsoft handgun.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information please call 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.