TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools has added two locations and removed five from its meal distribution list this fall.
Lansdowne Assembly of God and Woodlawn Christian Fellowship will now serve meals this fall.
Five locations have been removed from the list:2420 Bibury Lane, Kriel Street and Englewood Avenue, Remoor Road and Digby Road, Mollye Road and Sage Court (@ apartments), and Slade Ave and Warren Park Drive.
BCPS is providing school meals at no cost to students all ages 2-18, through December 23.
Students with disabilities can receive no-cost meals regardless of age.
Check out their full fall meal site list here.
