MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — The state added more new coronavirus testing sites this week, including some in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County added 12 coronavirus testing sites this week, and several others are being added across the state including one in Baltimore City.

The majority of the new sites are in Silver Spring and Takoma Park.

Check out the list below:

Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Sites:

CDC Mobile Trailer (Russell Ave., Gaithersburg and Randolph Rd., Silver Spring)

NEW: Gaithersburg – Spring Ridge Apartments (North Summit Ave.)

Gaithersburg – Spring Ridge Apartments (North Summit Ave.) Germantown – Regal Cinema Parking Garage (Century Blvd.)

NEW: Rockville – Ivymount School (Seven Locks Rd.)

Rockville – Ivymount School (Seven Locks Rd.) NEW : Rockville – Lincoln Park Community Center (Frederick Ave.)

: Rockville – Lincoln Park Community Center (Frederick Ave.) NEW: Silver Spring – Angarai Testing Center (Plum Orchard Dr.)

Silver Spring – Angarai Testing Center (Plum Orchard Dr.) NEW: Silver Spring – Glenville Apartments (Glenville Rd.)

Silver Spring – Glenville Apartments (Glenville Rd.) NEW: Silver Spring – Mary’s Center Clinic (University Blvd.)

Silver Spring – Mary’s Center Clinic (University Blvd.) NEW: Silver Spring – Proyecto Salud Clinic (Veirs Mill Rd.)

Silver Spring – Proyecto Salud Clinic (Veirs Mill Rd.) NEW: Silver Spring – White Oak Gardens (Lockwood Dr.)

Silver Spring – White Oak Gardens (Lockwood Dr.) NEW: Takoma Park – CentroNia (University Blvd.)

Takoma Park – CentroNia (University Blvd.) NEW: Takoma Park – Coalition Homes (Lockney Ave.)

Takoma Park – Coalition Homes (Lockney Ave.) NEW: Takoma Park – Sligo Adventist Church (Carroll Ave.)

Takoma Park – Sligo Adventist Church (Carroll Ave.) NEW: Wheaton – Pembridge Square & Amherst Garden Apartments (Blueridge Ave.)

Wheaton – Pembridge Square & Amherst Garden Apartments (Blueridge Ave.) Wheaton Library & Community Recreation Center (Georgia Ave.)

White Oak Recreation Center (April Ln.)

No appointments or doctor’s orders are required for any of the Maryland Department of Health testing sites.

View below the full list of state testing sites this week:

Maryland Department of Health Sites:

Baltimore Convention Center (Baltimore City) – Open Wednesday, October 14 and Friday, October 16, 8 a.m.–2 p.m. both days

Appointments are not required but are strongly encouraged. Visit COVIDtest.Maryland.gov to schedule.

Six Flags America (Prince George’s) – Open Wednesday, October 14 and Friday, October 16, 7–10 a.m. both days

NOTE: The Six Flags America testing site will be closed on Monday, October 12 in observance of Columbus Day. For an even easier testing experience or to request accommodations, patients now have the option of pre-registering at the Six Flags site. This site also continues to accept patients without appointments.

Anne Arundel County Department of Health Sites:

6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie (parking lot) – Open Monday, October 12 through Friday, October 16, 9 a.m.–12 p.m. each day; and Saturday, October 17, 10–11:30 a.m.

Deale Elks Lodge (Drum Point Rd.) – Open Wednesday, October 14 and Friday, October 16, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. both days

Hanover – Joe Cannon Stadium (Teague Rd.) – Open Tuesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 15, 9 a.m.–12 p.m both days

Visit AAHealth.org/COVID19-Testing to find hours of operation and other information about Anne Arundel County testing sites.

Baltimore City Health Department Sites:

Pimlico Race Course (West Belvedere Ave.) – Open Tuesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 15, 8 a.m.–12 p.m both days

NEW: Morrell Park Deli (Washington Blvd.) – Open Wednesday, October 14, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City testing events will not occur during bad weather. Check Baltimore City Health Department’s Facebook page for cancellations.

Prince George’s County Health Department Sites:

Cheverly Health Center (Hospital Dr.)

Clinton – D. Leonard Dyer Regional Health Center (Piscataway Rd.)

First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville (Belcrest Rd.)

Ft. Washington – Adventist Medical Group (Indian Head Hwy.)

Visit Health.MyPGC.us/COVIDTesting for complete hours of operation, a testing-site locator, and updates on PGCHD’s testing sites.

These testing sites below do require an appointment- which you can schedule online- however a doctor’s order is not required.

Maryland Department of Health Site:

Annapolis – Calvert & Bladen Streets (Anne Arundel)

Visit COVIDtest.Maryland.gov to schedule.

Baltimore County Department of Health Sites:

Liberty Family Resource Center (Resource Dr.) – Open Wednesday, October 14 and Friday, October 16

Timonium Fairgrounds (York Rd.) – Open Tuesday, October 13; Thursday, October 15; and Friday, October 16

NOTE: There is no testing at Baltimore County sites on Monday, October 12 in observance of Columbus Day. Appointments are required to avoid long wait times. Schedule online at BaltimoreCountyMD.gov/COVIDTest.

Charles County Department of Health Site:

Waldorf – Blue Crab Stadium (St. Linus Dr.)

Visit the COVIDtest.Maryland.gov to schedule.

Harford County Health Department Site:

Aberdeen – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (McHenry Rd.)

Visit the COVIDtest.Maryland.gov to schedule.

Howard County Health Department Sites:

Howard County General Hospital and the Howard County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing in places of worship throughout Howard County this fall. To schedule an appointment, visit Johns Hopkins Medicine’s online portal. For more information, visit the hospital website or call 410-740-7601.

For these testing sites below, an appointment and doctor’s order is required.

Calvert County Health Department Site:

Prince Frederick – College of Southern Maryland (J.W. Williams Rd.)

Carroll County Health Department Site:

Westminster – Carroll County Agricultural Center (Agricultural Center Dr.)

NOTE: There are several testing sites throughout the state that are operated by organizations other than MDH and its partners. The above list is not an exhaustive list of all testing sites in the state.

For more information on testing sites across the state, visit COVIDtest.Maryland.gov.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.