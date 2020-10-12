BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating multiple reports of a man exposing himself to women in the city.

Since the beginning of September, police have gotten three complaints, two of which happened in September.

One of the sightings happened in an alley in Brewers Hill. Neighbors in the area said they’re on high alert, calling the incidents unsettling.

“He was literally naked from here down with a black T-shirt,” Brewers Hill resident Angie said, gesturing toward her waist.

She and her husband saw the incident on their surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday.

“He came up through this alley, and this is exactly where he did (it),” Angie said. “He was waving and doing his thing.”

Police described the man as being in his 40s with a large belly and a gray beard. He was seen getting into a silver vehicle.

The other incidents happened in the O’Donnell Square area on South Decker, Fait and Foster streets. There have also been reported sightings on Dean Street in Brewers Hill.

In two of the incidents, police said the man was not wearing pants. In the most recent sighting, he was completely naked.

The man would sit on steps and yell to get attention, police said. Once someone looked at him, he would expose himself.

Police are asking for the public’s help, hoping residents can find images of him on their home surveillance cameras like Angie did.