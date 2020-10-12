MYERSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead after a runaway pickup truck forced him and his two passengers to jump out of the vehicle while it sped out of control downhill on Friday in Myersville, officials said Monday.
Frederick County officials from multiple agencies responded to the area of the 11000 block of Harp Hill Road for a motor vehicle collision at around 6:08 p.m.
The collision involved a single vehicle pulling a trailer, it’s been identified as a 1999 Ford F350 pulling a two axle flatbed trailer loaded with construction equipment. The vehicle was operated by 46-year-old Martin Flores, of Manassas, Va. There were two other passengers inside.
Officials learned the vehicle was driving southbound on Harp Hill Road when it may have experienced mechanical problems, which caused it to gain speed on a steep hill. According to those inside the vehicle, the driver could not slow down the vehicle.
All three people inside jumped from the runaway vehicle. The driver was seriously injured. Both passengers were treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Flores was then pronounced dead at the scene. He was taken to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call DFC Rector at 301-600-6490 with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit.
Frederick