By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was arrested Saturday following a drug bust during which police found more than 183 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Michelle Devon Neal of Annapolis was arrested in the bust. Police officers searched a home and a storage unit in Glen Burnie Saturday following an investigation into a suspected fentanyl dealer, the department said.

Credit: Anne Arundel Police

Police recovered 183.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl with a street value of $18,310 in the bust, as well as drug paraphernalia and $6,593 in cash.

A criminal summons was also issued for 28-year-old Denea Lashawn Brown of Glen Burnie.

