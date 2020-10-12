Ravens Surprising Military Families With Home Tailgate KitsWhile there may not be any football fans in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium or traditional tailgating this season due to the coronavirus, the Baltimore Ravens are helping to keep fans excited for the games.

Jimmy Buffett Plays Impromptu Mini-Concert For U.S. Naval Academy Sailing Team Before PracticeThe U.S. Naval Academy sailing team got quite the surprise Friday afternoon!

Baltimore Museum Of Industry To Open First-Ever Outdoor ExhibitThe Baltimore Museum of Industry is opening its first-ever outdoor exhibit.

Baltimore Rec And Parks Outlines Fall Indoor, Outdoor ProgrammingIf you're looking for some activities to do this fall in the city, there's good news! Baltimore City Recreation and Parks announced its fall 2020 plans for indoor and outdoor recreation programs beginning next week.

Visiting Santa At The Mall Will Look Different This Year Due To CoronavirusBe prepared for a different looking family photo with Santa Claus this year due to the coronavirus.

Staff Forms 'Clap Line' As Anne Arundel Medical Center Discharges 1,000th COVID-19 PatientThe Anne Arundel Medical Center celebrated a special milestone Wednesday: the discharge of its 1,000th coronavirus patient.