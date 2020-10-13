PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — The 17-year-old charged with killing his half-sister in Pasadena was denied bond Tuesday.

Court documents reveal Stephen Jarrod Davis II fled and left a note after he allegedly killed 5-year-old Anayah J. Abdul. Officers were called to a house on Apple Leaf Court early in the morning on October 3 for a report of a “juvenile problem.”

Officers were told by his parents, Marcus Hammond and Danielle Jones that their son had taken their Black Dodge Charger without permission sometime early that morning and they did not know where he was.

They searched the home and found a handwritten note inside Davis’ bedroom.

The note read: “Honestly, I hate ya’ll so much I wanted to kill you all, but I believe one is enough to cause you enough damage.”

After they read the note, they checked their daughter’s bedroom to find her dead in her bed, with suspected blood stains on her clothing.

Davis was last seen in his basement bedroom at around 7:30 p.m. that evening and Abdul was last known to be alive and in her bedroom at around 10:30 p.m., according to court documents.

Danielle Jones woke up at around 7 a.m. and saw her home video surveillance of Davis in front of the house at around 3:30 a.m. She also discovered her van had been moved and the Dodge Charger was gone.

Ohio State Police found Davis driving the stolen car in Springfield, OH. His mother told police he has no family or other reason to be in Ohio.

The family declined to comment at this time.