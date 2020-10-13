BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men were arrested Monday afternoon after they were found with over $25,000 worth of marijuana, THC edibles and other items in Anne Arundel County.
Detectives followed up on a few “community concerns” of drug activity in the area at around noon when they pulled a car over in the 700 block of Church Street.
When they went up to the vehicle, detectives saw suspected drugs and paraphernalia in “plain view,” according to a police report.
They searched the car and found 1,291 grams of suspected marijuana with a street value of $25,820, around 51 packages of suspected THC edibles with a street value of around $1,300, and $802 in U.S. currency along with other paraphernalia.
The driver, identified by police as Aron Nathaniel Nwankwo, 28; and the passenger, Deon Prinze Alston, 43, were arrested and charged.