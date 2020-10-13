Comments
TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Students at 10 Baltimore County Public Schools will be able to take the SAT exam in person in December.
The College Board’s SAT exam will be offered at the following sites December 5:
- Catonsville High School, 421 Bloomsbury Ave., 21228
- Eastern Technical High School, 1100 Mace Ave., 21221
- Hereford High School, 17301 York Rd., 21120
- Kenwood High School, 501 Stemmers Run Rd., 21221
- Loch Raven High School, 1212 Cowpens Ave., 21286
- Milford Mill Academy, 3800 Washington Ave., 21244
- New Town High School, 4931 New Town Blvd., 21117
- Parkville High School, 2600 Putty Hill Ave., 21234
- Perry Hall High School, 4601 Ebenezer Rd., 21236
- Randallstown High School, 4000 Offutt Rd., 21133
Students who want to take the test at one of these sites must register by November 5.
Information on fees and fee waivers also can be found on the College Board website. Fee waivers are available to certain Grade 11 and 12 students from low-income families.
Information about precautions being taken to protect students during testing related to COVID-19 can be found on the College Board website.