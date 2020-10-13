OWINGS MILLS, MD. (WJZ) — A man is dead and another man is injured after two overnight shootings in Baltimore County Monday night.
Police responded to the first shooting at around 6 p.m. to the 9200 block of Christo Court. Responding officers found the victim, 25-year-old Dwayne Edward Elliott III suffering a gunshot wound to his body.
They learned he was shot while in his car. Officers performed CPR on him before he was taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Later that evening, at around 9:41 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Dunmanway for a call of a shooting. They found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.
He was taken to a local hospital.
Detectives are investigating.