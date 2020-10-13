SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Two Severn men were arrested overnight Tuesday after allegedly attacking a man with a machete and knife.
Officers responded for an armed person at a home in the 8200 block of Marlton Court at around 1:50 a.m. Police learned the victim, a 29-year-old man, was visiting the mother of his child at the home when an altercation began between himself and a suspect who was also at the home.
The two moved outside where the suspect, later identified by police as Mineisis Beltre Mendez, swung a machete at the man- who was able to block the strike.
Another suspect, later identified as Mineidy Beltre Mendez, got involved in the argument and cut the victim’s hand with a knife.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his hand.
Officers found both suspects who were charged accordingly.