CORONAVIRUS IN MD Positivity Rate Above 3%, Hospitalizations Up
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Maryland News, Pizza Man restaurant shooting, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say shot three people inside the Pizza Man Restaurant last week.

Police said, on Thursday, October 8, three men were shot at around 9:20 p.m. at the restaurant located along the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road. The victims all suffered non-life-threatening injures.

Photo Courtesy Of Baltimore Police Department.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s. He was seen on surveillance tape wearing a black baseball cap and a black Advanced Auto shirt, according to police.

 

Anyone who knows their identity is asked to call police at 410-396-2466. You can remain anonymous by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply