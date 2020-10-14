Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say shot three people inside the Pizza Man Restaurant last week.
Police said, on Thursday, October 8, three men were shot at around 9:20 p.m. at the restaurant located along the 4300 block of Reisterstown Road. The victims all suffered non-life-threatening injures.
The suspect is described as a man in his late 40s or early 50s. He was seen on surveillance tape wearing a black baseball cap and a black Advanced Auto shirt, according to police.
Anyone who knows their identity is asked to call police at 410-396-2466. You can remain anonymous by calling the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.